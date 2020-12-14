The hearing could be held next week.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning has invited Leonid Kravchuk, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, to report on the action plan on Donbas settlement.

That's according to First Deputy Chairman of the Committee MP Roman Lozynskyi.

He noted that Kravchuk was "summoned to a meeting with the Rada committee."

"On the sixth attempt today, the Committee has finally supported my proposal to invite the head of the delegation to the TCG together with the spokesman," the MP said.

According to him, the decision to hear the TCG delegates took more than a month to be implemented from the day he and his colleagues initiated the move.

"Parliamentarians, like any Ukrainians, have the right to know how the Ukrainian delegation forms a negotiating position in order to avoid any dangerous consequences of careless diplomacy. This position must be agreed with the law enforcement and security agencies, as well as within parliament. That's for all officials and bodies to act as a united force against the aggressor, the Russian Federation," Lozynskyi noted.

The meeting at the Committee could be held next week, first deputy chief of the ruling faction, committee member Oleksandr Kornienko said.

Ukraine's Action Plan for Donbas settlement

On November 5, the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG revealed five main points of the new action plan for Donbas settlement:

Withdrawal of foreign troops, illegal armed groups, and mercenaries from the territory of Ukraine at the beginning of 2021;

Cancellation by Russian authorities of a number of legislation and norms that are in direct interference with internal affairs of the Donbas region, including on a simplified procedure for granting Russian citizenship to residents of the said territories;

Restoration of Ukraine's control over the corresponding section of the Russian-Ukrainian border with the help of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission;

A four-fold increase in the number of the OSCE SMM mission's personnel (by 1,500); and

Only if the first four conditions are met – preparation and conduct of elections (with OSCE's help) in the territories that are now beyond Ukraine government's control.

Author: UNIAN