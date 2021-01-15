Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has commented on the results of the latest meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries – Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France.
The comment came during a Q&A session with Twitter users the minister did Thursday, January 14.
"There were no breakthroughs, but the atmosphere of the conversation was a little better than at previous meetings," Kuleba wrote.
Talks of Normandy Four leaders' advisers in Berlin
On January 12, in Berlin, the German Chancellor's Office hosted a round of talks between political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries.
Ukraine was represented by head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, and Russia – by deputy head of the Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak.
The previous meeting of advisers to the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, and Russia took place on September 11, 2020.