The talks were held in Berlin on January 12.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has commented on the results of the latest meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries – Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France.

The comment came during a Q&A session with Twitter users the minister did Thursday, January 14.

"There were no breakthroughs, but the atmosphere of the conversation was a little better than at previous meetings," Kuleba wrote.

Talks of Normandy Four leaders' advisers in Berlin

On January 12, in Berlin, the German Chancellor's Office hosted a round of talks between political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries.

Ukraine was represented by head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, and Russia – by deputy head of the Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak.

The previous meeting of advisers to the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, and Russia took place on September 11, 2020.

Author: UNIAN