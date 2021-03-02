Russia is trying to unilaterally revise Minsk agreements and force Ukraine to negotiate with Russian puppets and proxy forces Moscow controls in the occupied Donbas, Ukrainian officials note.

The Ukrainian side to the Trilateral Contact Group on the Donbas settlement said today's negotiations bore no fruit due to Russia's destructive position.

According to the Ukrainian delegation, on March 2, the TCG's 150th meeting was held in the working subgroups.

In particular, the meeting of the working subgroup on political issues was intended to continue consideration of the "Joint Action Plan" proposed by the Ukrainian side as a basis for further implementation of the agreements reached in the Normandy Four and Minsk formats, in particular the issue of postponing its implementation.

"Our delegation representatives once again stressed that the basis for the settlement is the clear implementation of the joint decisions adopted within the framework of both formats and the TCG, which include the required mechanisms both for establishing a comprehensive ceasefire and for resolving the humanitarian and economic issues in the occupied territories, which later became the basis for the implementation of the political part of the agreements. But to this end, the main condition must be fulfilled – the Russian side must take full political responsibility for the agreements concluded by its leadership at the highest international level," the report says.

On the contrary, as the Ukrainian delegation emphasizes, Russian officials "shy away from recognizing such responsibility and continue to insist that the Russian Federation is only a mediator in the conflict, along with Germany and France, as well as the OSCE."

In addition, the meeting of the security subgroup also yielded almost no result.

"In the humanitarian subgroup, the Russian side has again blocked the issue of relaunching operations at checkpoints on their side, despite the successful passage of the UN humanitarian aid convoy on March 1 at the Shchastia checkpoint, which showed its full readiness to ensure passage of cargo and passengers," the Ukrainian delegates said.

In this regard, it is noted that the initiatives proposed by the Ukrainian delegation chief, Leonid Kravchuk, on the provision of "passenger transport (buses) to bring passengers to the checkpoints Shchastia and Zolote, and other technical conditions for the start of stable operation of said checkpoints, leave the Russian side no arguments that could justify the delay in unblocking operations at the checkpoints and ensuring access of Ukrainian citizens to administrative services and financial assistance."

"The Russian delegation is trying to subordinate all issues (humanitarian, security, and economic ones) to its political goal – forcing Ukraine and the OSCE to get into direct negotiations with representatives of quasi-state puppet entities as plenipotentiary representatives of one of the parties to the conflict. The Ukrainian side regards such statements as manifestation of disrespect for the Normandy Four participating states and international organizations involved in resolving the conflict, and as an intention to achieve their own political goals by violating relevant international agreements," the Ukrainian delegation emphasizes.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side thanks partner states, primarily France and Germany, as well as the OSCE, for not allowing the Russian Federation to unilaterally revise the Normandy Four and Minsk agreements.

Minsk talks on Donbas settlement: Memo

The Trilateral Contact Group for the Peaceful Settlement in Eastern Ukraine is an authorized group of representatives from Ukraine, the OSCE, and Russia, which was formed as a means to facilitate a diplomatic solution to the war in Donbas.

The Ukrainian delegation is now being headed by Ukraine's first president, Leonid Kravchuk.

Reporting by UNIAN