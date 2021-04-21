Zelensky says Ukrainians need to be vigilant, but not afraid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the country is ready for war, but will not stop fighting for peace in Donbas through diplomacy.

"What is happening today? A large number of Russian troops have amassed near our state borders. Russia officially calls it an exercise. Unofficially, the whole world calls such things blackmail. Is this a concern for us? Yes. Do Ukraine and its international partners demand that troops be withdrawn from our borders? Yes. After all, the Russian Federation constantly repeats that it seeks peace, but at the same time creates all preconditions for escalation. Is it logical? No. But is it unexpected? No. Does this mean that escalation is inevitable? No," Zelensky said in a televised address to the nation on the security situation in the country, as reported on the president's website.

"Does Ukraine want a war? No. Is it ready for it? Yes. Will Ukraine stop fighting for peace through diplomacy? Never. Will Ukraine defend itself if it needs to? Always," Zelensky said.

According to the president, the citizens must realize the threat is posed not only by foreign troops, but also by emotions.

"It is worth thinking thrice whether you should fully trust experts from the Internet, 'reliable' media sources, insiders on anonymous Telegram channels; rumors on the commuter bus, in the market or in your neighborhood; rumors from acquaintances whose acquaintances have acquaintances in the Ministry of Defense and 'secretly shared' classified information; and most importantly – whether you should trust statements of politicians for whom it's not your interests that matter but your votes," he said.

Zelensky stressed that Ukrainians need to be vigilant, but not afraid.

"We are not afraid, because Ukraine-2021 has no illusions. It understands who is our true friend and brother, who is ready to lend a shoulder, and who might hit us in the back. That is why Ukraine-2021 understands all possible scenarios and knows what it will do in response to any developments. We are not afraid, because we have an incredible Army and great defenders. Last week I spent two days with them on the frontline. What do they say about the situation? They are used to not speak, but do their job," the president said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko