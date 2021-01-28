Keosayan, Margarita Simonyan, and Roman Babayan arrived in occupied Donetsk to participate in the so-called "Russian Donbas Forum."

Spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko says the ministry has requested that the law enforcement ban Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan, who has been hosting the propaganda-satirical show Mezhdunarodnaya Pilorama ('International Sawmill') on Russia's NTV channel, from crossing into Ukraine.

Nikolenko posted the relevant statement on Twitter on January 28 in response to the arrival of Russian propagandists Keosayan, Margarita Simonyan, and Roman Babayan in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk to participate in the so-called "Russian Donbas Forum."

Read alsoPolitical advisers to Normandy leaders take part in video conference on Donbas"Russia's propagandists have arrived in Donetsk. Probably, the 'bonds' of the 'Russian world' in the occupied Ukrainian territories are not so unshakable. In connection with their activities against our national security, we are initiating procedures to ban Keosayan from entering Ukraine. Simonyan and Babayan have long been banned," Nikolenko added.

Author: UNIAN