Russia must finally start to fulfill its obligations toward achieving a politico-diplomatic settlement of the armed conflict, MFA believes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine has accused Russia of escalating the situation in Donbas over their intention to open Party in the occupied Ukrainian territories a representative office of A Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth.

"We consider the intention to open a representative office of A Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth Party in Donetsk and Luhansk as another proof of Russia's escalation of the situation in the occupied territories," spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko said.

In particular, "Russian authorities continue to openly disregard Minsk agreements and take steps to dragging the non-government-controlled Donbas regions into their political, economic and electoral field."

"After the illegal issue of Russian passports, Russian parties saw the opportunities of gaining political dividends. The declared goal of A Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth representative center to promote the implementation of the electoral rights of 'citizens of Russia' – residents of the temporarily occupied territories – grossly violates Ukraine's legislation and sovereignty, opening up the field for fraud in the Russian elections. Recently, discussions have been underway in Russia about organizing in the occupied territories elections to the State Duma. Ukraine has already stated it does not recognize the legitimacy of such vote," the statement says.

The Foreign Ministry noted the Russian Federation must finally begin to fulfill its obligations to achieve a politico-diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict based on full respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and compliance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation and international law.

Reporting by UNIAN