This was the ministry's response to another violation by Russia of Ukraine's sovereignty.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed a strong protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation over sending another so-called "humanitarian convoy" to the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas.

This is said in a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Read alsoUkraine sends note of protest to Russia over recent 'humanitarian convoy' to Donbas

"Ignoring the previously expressed, repeated warnings by the Ukrainian side, without its official consent, in violation of the legislation of Ukraine, the conditions and modalities for the delivery of humanitarian aid, which had been previously agreed between Ukraine, Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Russian side has illegally sent to Ukraine the so-called 'humanitarian convoy' for the population of the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.

The movement took place through the Russian border checkpoints, Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan, and the Izvaryne and Uspenka checkpoints, which were closed by Ukraine. At the same time, the Russian side made it impossible for Ukrainian border guards and customs officers to carry out mandatory control procedures provided for by Ukrainian legislation and international law, in particular, bilateral international treaties.

"Considering such unlawful actions, a note of protest was sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to demand that it strictly comply with its international obligations, including bilateral treaties, previously agreed modalities for the delivery of humanitarian freight. The Ukrainian side also demands that in future, they should be sent in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine and through the border checkpoints controlled by it," the statement says.

Russia's 'humanitarian convoys'

Since August 2014, Russia has been sending so-called "humanitarian convoys" to the combat zone in Donbas.

The Ukrainian side claimed to have received evidence that trucks of "humanitarian convoys" carry weapons, ammunition, and anti-tank grenades among boxes with food.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly demanded that Russia stop violating Ukraine's sovereignty under the pretext of delivering so-called "humanitarian aid."

Author: UNIAN