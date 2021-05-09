U.S. diplomats are concerned about reports on damaged civilian facilities in Ukraine.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has responded to reports on Russia-led forces' shelling of civilian infrastructure in eastern Ukraine, in particular hospitals and water supply systems.

"Concerned about reports of damage to critical civilian infrastructure in eastern Ukraine, especially water systems & hospitals," the Embassy said on Twitter on May 8.

Read alsoDangers of Russia's efforts to naturalize Donbas residents

U.S. diplomats demand an end to Russian aggression.

"We demand an end to Russia's aggression in Ukraine, which threatens civilians & the systems & infrastructure that serve as their lifelines," it said.

Previous developments

On May 4, 2021, the Russian occupation forces fired at the Maryinska central regional hospital in the town of Krasnohorivka.

Forty-five patients with COVID-19 and pneumonia are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

As a result of the shelling, no one was injured. However, it became known that one of the seriously ill patients died after the shelling.

Earlier, on April 6, 2021, a pumping station of the Pivdennodonbasky water pipeline, located in the so-called gray zone between the villages of Vasylivka and Kruta Balka, was cut off as a result of shelling by Russia-led forces. Residents of over 50 villages and towns were left without water supply.

Translation: Akulenko Olena