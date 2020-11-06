The advisors will talk on November 13, the president says.

A video conference will be held next week of the advisors to the leaders of the Normandy Four states – Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday.

The advisors will talk on November 13, the president said during a working trip to Luhansk region, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

Read alsoPlan with impossible deadlines: Why Ukraine's new wishes on Minsk deal implementation won't work"On November 13, a video conference of the Normandy Four advisors will take place, where all steps for the future will be discussed. And we have only one future – the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a complete ceasefire, " the Ukrainian leader noted.

Zelensky recalled that the silence regime in Donbas had introduced 103 days ago. However, he added, the invaders resort to individual attacks, in which three Ukrainian military were killed.

The head of state expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.

"We really want to end the war and restore the sovereignty of Ukraine ... We will definitely succeed ... I would like this to happen as soon as possible because we don't want to and we can't lose our people – our Ukrainians," the president stressed.

He also thanked the ambassadors of Ukraine's partner states who have supported the country.

Normandy Four format: Latest

On August 26, Head of President's Office Andriy Yermak said the meeting of advisors to the N4 leaders, which had been initially scheduled for August 28, was postponed to early September.

It was expected that Yermak would represent Ukraine, Germany would be represented by the Assistant to the Chancellor for Foreign Policy Jan Hecker, France – Presidential Adviser Emmanuel Bonne, and Russia – Deputy Chief of the Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak.

On September 9, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed Kozak's participation in the meeting in Berlin scheduled for September 11.

On September 11, the meeting took place, where Ukraine was represented by Andriy Yermak and Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov.

