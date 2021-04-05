Zelensky has called on the UK, together with other NATO Allies, to strengthen their presence in the region and boost sanctions pressure on Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about the latest escalation in Donbas, Russia's pulling of its troops to the border, and Moscow's attempts to disrupt the implementation of Minsk agreements.

That's according to the President's Office.

"The latest actions by Russia pose a serious challenge to the security of Ukraine, NATO member states, and the whole Europe," Zelensky said.

The leader has called on the UK, together with other NATO Allies, to strengthen their presence in the region and boost sanctions pressure on Russia.

The president said he had thanked Johnson for continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"We feel that Ukraine is not alone. We are supported by the G7 countries," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's top priority, Zelensky added, is to obtain a NATO Membership Action Plan.

"Sealing a NATO Membership Action Plan would help strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," Zelensky said.

Latest escalation: Related

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko