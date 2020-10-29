The agency earlier blocked access the register of government officials' electronic declarations pursuant to a recent ruling by the Constitutional Court.

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has ordered the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to restore public access to the State Register of Electronic Declarations.

This was announced by Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov on Telegram on October 29.

According to him, the government adopted the relevant order at a special meeting with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"At a special meeting of the government with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the NSDC [National Security and Defense Council] has adopted an order to implement a decision obliging the NACP to immediately restore citizens' access to the register of officials' declarations and provide a mechanism for their special vetting," Nemchinov said.

Constitutional Court's controversial decision on illegal enrichment: Facts

On October 27, the Constitutional Court ruled on a motion filed by 47 legislators to repeal Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code, which provides for criminal liability for inaccurate asset declaration by government officials.

The Constitutional Court also recognized the provisions of laws on the verification of officials' e-declarations as unconstitutional and deprived the National Agency on Corruption Prevention of the authority to check asset declarations and identify conflicts of interest.

The Constitutional Court, by its decision, blocked the NACP's access to the state registers necessary for conducting special checks on declarations of candidates nominated for top positions in the government. Without such vetting, no head of a government agency could be appointed officially.

On October 28, the NACP closed access to the State E-Declarations Register.

On October 28, the Constitutional Court published the text of the respective decision adopted by its Grand Chamber, composed of 15 judges.

The National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said that pursuant to the Constitutional Court's decision, all cases of inaccurate declaration of assets would be closed, and government officials convicted of abuse would thus evade liability.

Author: UNIAN