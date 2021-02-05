The course is set to help participants successfully anticipate and mitigate potential threats.

NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) eAcademy recently offered students of the National Defense University of Ukraine a pioneering two-week program focused on international security.

The online course was shaped by NATO's Counter-Terrorism Reference Curriculum (CTRC), which provides an overview of terrorist ideologies, motivations and methods, as well as contemporary counter-terrorism practices, NATO press service reports.

The course is set to help participants develop the knowledge and skills needed to understand terrorism and counterterrorism in order to successfully anticipate and mitigate potential threats.

Read alsoNATO remains ready to address Russian aggressionThirty-five students in Kyiv were taught by a team of 16 people, working across six different time zones.

The course supported the National Defense University's ongoing process of staff teaching in blended environments.

The university aims to develop and deliver new train-the-trainer courses and content on counter-terrorism.

Author: UNIAN