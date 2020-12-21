Buslavets tendered her resignation as first deputy energy minister on December 21.

Ukraine's government has tapped Yuriy Vitrenko, who was a top manager of oil and gas giant NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, to appoint acting energy minister after Olha Buslavets' decision to step down.

This was reported on the Ukrainian Cabinet's website.

The government decided to accept a letter of resignation tendered by Buslavets, who held the post of first deputy energy minister.

Vitrenko will combine the posts of acting energy minister and first deputy energy minister, the report said.

The government also rescinded a resolution on the appointment of Yuriy Boyko as acting energy minister, it said.

Previous developments

On November 20, the Cabinet dismissed acting Energy Minister Olha Buslavets and appointed Deputy Energy Minister Yuriy Boyko to that position. Buslavets had been acting minister since April 2020.

On December 17, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, voted down the appointment of former top manager of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko as first deputy prime minister and energy minister.

On December 21, Buslavets announced that she had decided to step down from her position as first deputy energy minister.

