Yuriy Vitrenko, a former Naftogaz official, could once again be nominated to the post of Energy Minister, says Danylo Getmantsev, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, People's Deputy with ruling Servant of the People faction.

"Vitrenko's nomination and the issue of submitting it to the Verkhovna Rada has not been discussed," the MP told a briefing during a meeting of the majority faction on February 15, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

"However, I don't rule out the possibility that it will be tabled," the deputy noted.

To clarify when this might happen, Getmantsev said he had no such information.

"This is an issue that must be agreed with the Verkhovna Rada leadership. But, you know that the resolution on the appointment can be put up on the agenda at any moment, without a preliminary vote. Therefore, it's possible any day," he suggested.

In addition, when asked if there are enough votes in Parliament secured to support Vitrenko, Getmantsev said that the previous two failed votes showed that it was impossible to say until the last moment, adding that he would back Vitrenko's candidacy.

Vitrenko's nomination for energy minister: Background

On December 17, the Verkhovna Rada did not support the appointment of the former top manager of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Yuriy Vitrenko, as first vice prime minister, minister of energy. A total of 186 lawmakers backed his nomination, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

On December 21, the government appointed Vitrenko acting energy minister.

December 22, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov said in an interview with a Ukrainian TV channel that the appointment of Vitrenko as acting energy minister, bypassing parliament vote, would not facilitate cooperation with the government.

On January 28, parliament once again snubbed Vitrenko's candidacy.

On February 4, the Verkhovna Rada rejected a bill that would prohibit renominating the same candidate for a certain position in government during one Parliament session.

Through an amendment to the draft law, introduced by First Deputy Chairman of the ruling faction, Oleksandr Kornienko, it was proposed to allow an acting minister to remain at the helm for 90 days instead of the current 30 days. The draft, however, was sent for revision after failing to pass Parliament.

Author: UNIAN