The President's Office stressed the importance of coordinated action at the international level to prevent further escalation and to hold Russia accountable for its military action.

Roman Mashovets, Deputy Head of the President's Office, commonly referred to as Bankova, says Russia will soon double the size of its military grouping deployed along Ukraine's borders.

At a meeting with Sweden's Ambassador to Ukraine Tobias Tyberg on Monday, Mashovets discussed the worsening situation in the eastern Ukraine and near its border, as well as possible ways to contain Russian aggression, according to the press service of the President's Office.

The official thanked the ambassador for Sweden's support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as readiness to discuss ways to improve the security situation in Europe.

The deputy chief of the president's staff noted Russia's ongoing military buildup along the Ukrainian borders, as a result of which their number is soon expected to double, as well as the aggravation of the situation in eastern Ukraine by the Russian side and its ceasefire violations.

"If Russia refuses to offer reasonable solutions, we and the entire international community will clearly see who is to blame for destabilization," Mashovets said.

The deputy head of the President's Office specially focused on the Russian side's unwillingness to fulfill the agreements previously reached and adhere to the course of a peaceful settlement of the armed conflict, which places full responsibility on Russian leadership. He proposed that an effective mechanism be jointly developed to ensure all ceasefire violations are properly recorded.

For his part, the ambassador recalled the efforts made by Sweden, including as a country now chairing the OSCE, to ensure transparency of Russia's military actions in line with its commitments under the Vienna Document 2011. He praised the efforts of the Ukrainian side to peacefully resolve the conflict and return to the ceasefire.

Read alsoUkraine not to retake Donbas militarily – Zelensky's spokeswomanUkraine adheres to the rules of international law and international humanitarian law, according to Tyberg.

The ambassador noted that Sweden will continue to pay great attention to the situation developing in the east of Ukraine and near its eastern borders, and support the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

