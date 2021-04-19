Today the EU Council will discuss the situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border at the level of Foreign Affairs Ministers.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has called on the Russian Federation to withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian border.

"This situation is very dangerous and we call on Russia to withdraw their troops from the Ukrainian border," Borrell said ahead of the informal video conference of the Foreign Affairs Ministers in Brussels on April 19, 2021, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

Borrell reiterated Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had been invited to the meeting of the EU Council who would explain to the EU Council members the situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

"All in all, the relations with Russia are not improving, but on the contrary, the tension is increasing", Borrell said, adding that escalation is being observed in various fronts.

Read alsoMerkel, Macron, Zelensky call on Putin to pull troops from Ukraine bordersThe EU Council will also discuss the situation with the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic and the situation around Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which causes concern among European politicians.

"I got a letter from his team. We are very much worried about the health situation of Mr. Navalny," he said, adding that all 27 EU member states are asking the Russian Federation to provide Navalny with the necessary medical assistance.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko