On foreign policy, the officials also agreed to step up cooperation as like-minded partners and support democracy, stability and prosperity against the backdrop of a fast-changing international environment.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said the European Union shares common views with the U.S. on the situation in Ukraine.

"We share a strategic outlook on Russia. I suggested that we closely coordinate our policies and measures with respect to Eastern Europe, in particular. We shared our views on the situation in Ukraine," she said in a statement following a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Read alsoZelensky invites Biden to Ukraine to celebrate independence anniversary

"We will do so in close cooperation with NATO," the statement says.

Reporting by UNIAN