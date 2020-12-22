In an interview, former European Council president Donald Tusk explained why the European Union should not abandon its efforts toward enlargement.

For millions of central and eastern Europeans it was a homecoming celebration. That is what "accession" meant to many who felt that their countries – after decades of totalitarian rule - were returning to where they belonged, to Europe, as sovereign, independent states. One of them was Donald Tusk, now the president of the European People's Party (EPP), but previously EC president and Poland's prime minister, EU Observer wrote.

"For me, the enlargement was my political dream that finally came true. I was genuinely moved," he told EUobserver.

"The most tangible change is, of course, the transformation of the former countries of the Soviet bloc into well-prospering democracies. People who live there, and we are talking here about 100 million Europeans, have experienced an unprecedented leap forward in civilisation," Tusk said.

He added that the European perspective for Ukraine, Moldova and the Balkan countries has also triggered positive changes there as well.

But the wave of accession, dubbed the "Big Bang", also meant that consensus on often difficult issues facing the EU had to be reached across 27 member states.

Cheap central European labor irked some in "old" member states, and the 2015 migration crisis exposed deep political fault lines – exacerbated by illiberal trends, particularly in Hungary and Poland.

Read alsoUkraine not to give up path toward NATO in exchange for peace with RussiaIn the wake of this, some have called for the creation of a "two-speed Europe", in which a small group of EU countries pursue tighter integration, a prospect which central and eastern Europeans have rejected.

Yet "multi-speed" is already a fact of life in the EU: Romania and Bulgaria have not yet been allowed to join the passport-free Schengen zone, while Cyprus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia, and Slovenia have introduced the euro.

Tusk said he "can understand those who are concerned with the crisis of liberal democracy in the countries of central and eastern Europe, especially in Poland and Hungary". This "phenomenon unfortunately has a much wider character," Tusk said, pointing to outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, while "we can also see the increasing significance of political radicalism in many European countries, for example in Italy or Spain."

"I am convinced, however, that this is a seasonal occurrence, and that democracy has taken root for good also in the eastern part of the continent, and that it still continues to have a pulling power for others – whose beautiful example is the revolution in Belarus," Tusk is confident.

Read alsoU.S. Chargé d'Affaires names obstacles to Ukraine's European integration"People sometimes choose Orbans and Kaczynskis, but for other reasons than the membership in the EU," he said, referring to the Hungarian and Polish leaders. The EU, Tusk adds, has nevertheless lost some of its appetite for further enlargement but, even with waning enthusiasm, it is "important that the EU does not resign from strengthening its presence in its closest neighbourhood – and does not give up on the idea of enlargement."

"It is in our interest that Ukraine or the Balkans should be more European than Russian, that China and Turkey should not replace Europe as an attractive role model and an end port for millions of people, whose dreams about freedom, stabilisation and prosperity are so similar to my dreams from a few decades ago," Tusk said.

Author: UNIAN