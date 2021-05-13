Zelensky personally invited his Romanian counterpart to Kyiv to take part in the Crimean Platform inaugural summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has had a phone conversation with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis.

The two leaders exchanged views on the international agenda, discussed in detail the current challenges for regional security and the further development of bilateral dialogue between Ukraine and Romania, as reported by the Ukrainian president's press service.

Separately, the presidents discussed measures taken by both countries' governments to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, in particular to ensure wider access to high-quality and certified vaccines.

Zelensky briefed Iohannis on Russia's recent escalation along Ukraine's border and noted the importance of the international community's active support for reducing tension at the border, which, however, has not completely disappeared.

In this regard, the Ukrainian president praised the recent Joint Statement by the leaders of the Bucharest 9 reaffirming the apprehension of the peril of the Russian Federation's policy in the Black Sea region.

Read alsoSlovakia president to attend Crimean Platform inaugural summitZelensky personally invited his Romanian counterpart to Kyiv to take part in the Crimean Platform inaugural summit and events marking Ukraine's Independence Day in August 2021.

The sides also discussed Ukraine's recent steps towards European integration. The Ukrainian president presented to his counterpart the Ukrainian initiative as regards the support for Ukraine's future membership in the European Union by the EU member states. He also urged Romania to join a number of countries whose presidents have already signed such bilateral documents with Ukraine.

"This will be a significant practical contribution by Romania, along with other EU member states, in support of the European prospect of the Ukrainian state," Zelensky said.

The presidents noted the growth of trade and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Romania in 2020 despite the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to Zelensky, the implementation of planned border infrastructure projects, in particular the construction of a bridge across the Tisza River, will contribute to the intensification of economic cooperation and the strengthening of interpersonal contacts.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila