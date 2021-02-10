The politician expressed support for reforms and the fight against corruption in Ukraine.

President of the European Council Charles Michel plans to visit Ukraine soon.

He announced this on Twitter on February 9.

"I conveyed steadfast support for Ukraine's recovery, reforms and fight against corruption to [Ukrainian Prime Minister] Denys Shmyhal. The EU is united and firm in its position on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Looking forward to visiting Ukraine soon," he tweeted.

Ukraine and EU: Cooperation priorities

As was announced after a meeting between Shmyhal and Michel, one of the top priorities of Ukraine is to start a dialogue on updating the parameters of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) between Ukraine and the EU.

"This will promote the further development of bilateral trade, as well as strengthen the sectoral provisions of the Agreement," Shmyhal said.

He also noted the significance of starting a formal, focused dialogue with the EU on Ukraine's green transformation and harmonization of Ukrainian policy with the European Green Deal.

"Ukraine is committed to further integration of energy markets with the EU, implementation of energy reforms to meet the commitments to bring Ukrainian energy legislation in line with EU laws," he said.

Author: UNIAN