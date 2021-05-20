The sides signed a corresponding joint statement.

Estonia has become the fourth member state of the European Union to declare its intention to support Ukraine in obtaining full EU membership.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva, who commented on the signing of a joint statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on bilateral cooperation priorities, the press service of the Ukrainian President's Office said.

"The document states that Estonia has consistently supported the course towards European integration of Ukraine, it supports the reforms that Ukraine has been implementing on this path, it is ready to help Ukraine fulfill the criteria for the membership. As a result, Estonia today has clearly stated that it sees Ukraine in the European Union, and when Ukraine is ready to apply for membership, Estonia will certainly support such an application," he said.

According to Zhovkva, the document signed in Kyiv on May 19 was the fourth that has confirmed the support by EU member states for Ukraine's European prospects. Earlier, similar documents were signed by representatives of Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland.

He also noted that in the joint statement signed Zelensky and Kallas, Estonia reaffirmed support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as the importance of cooperation in areas of mutual interest, in particular in the field of digitalization.

Previous developments

On May 19, 2021, President Zelensky and Estonia's Prime Minister Kallas signed a joint statement on the priority areas of bilateral cooperation, which separately recorded Estonia's readiness to back the upcoming accession of Ukraine to the EU and the willingness to help the Ukrainian nation achieve the membership criteria.

Translation: Akulenko Olena