The European politician is to arrive in Ukraine on March 2.

President of the European Council Charles Michel will be visiting Ukraine on March 2 and March 3.

On the first day of his two-day visit, Michel will go to the east of Ukraine, the European Council said in an announcement on its website.

In Donbas, at 13:00 Kyiv time on March 2, he is to begin a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky; at 13:10 Kyiv time, he is to meet with representatives of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine, and agencies involved in humanitarian action. A joint press conference with President Zelensky is to begin at 14:30 Kyiv time on that day.

On March 3, the European politician is to arrive in Kyiv, where he is scheduled to meet with representatives of institutions fighting corruption (at 08:00 Kyiv time). At 10:30 Kyiv time, he is to visit a vaccination center, and at 11:15 Kyiv time, he is to take part in a ceremony at the Maidan monument to honor those killed during the Revolution of Dignity (2013-2014).

At 11:40 Kyiv time, he is to start a meeting with Zelensky and at 13:15 Kyiv time, he is to hold a joint press conference with the Ukrainian leader.

Before arriving in Ukraine, the President of the European Council will be visiting Georgia on March 1.

Ukraine and EU: Priorities in cooperation

On February 9, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels. The Ukrainian premier invited Michel to visit Ukraine on behalf of President Zelensky.

At their meeting, Shmyhal highlighted one of Ukraine's top priorities. The Ukrainian authorities want to start a dialogue on updating the parameters of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) with the EU.

Ukraine is looking forward to agreeing with the EU on a specific time frame for launching a comprehensive review process to achieve Association Agreement objectives.

