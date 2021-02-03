The government will pursue a tough stance on the issue, the Council secretary underscores.

Following a recent ban on a number of pro-Russian TV channels in Ukraine, security official says the authorities could introduce restrictive measures against more media assets if evidence is found proving they work to the detriment of Ukraine's national security, playing in the hands of the adversary.

That's according to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who spoke at a briefing on Wednesday, February 3, aired by Ukraine 24.

Read alsoU.S. embassy voices support for ban on pro-Russian TV channels in UkraineAsked whether there's a possibility of sanctions being imposed against other TV channels, including particular regional ones, broadcasting in eastern Ukraine, circulating anti-Ukrainian narratives, Danilov said, "There are a lot of such channels. Depending on how soon we get the relevant documents – precisely documents, not emotion... we will immediately go for an appropriate response. It doesn't matter whether it's in the east or west, south, or elsewhere else."

The NSDC secretary said that "the stane will be tough because we're in an extremely difficult situation today."

“We're at war. Everyone needs to realize and understand this," he stressed.

Read alsoZelensky comments on his move to block TV channels in UkraineAccording to Danilov, Ukraine has confronted an "insidious" enemy so the Ukrainian society must act responsibly to ensure that their country survives and prevails.

Author: UNIAN