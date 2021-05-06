The minister said Ukraine was focusing on maintaining bipartisan support in the United States at that time.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said the years of the Trump administration were "a difficult time" for Ukraine.

"It was a difficult time and at that point we were all focused on one thing ... on maintaining bipartisan support in the United States," he said in an interview with CNN.

The minister added that the Ukrainian government would continue to invest in relations with both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. to ensure relations between the two countries are on more "solid ground."

Read alsoFBI raids ex-Trump lawyer's home as part of probe into dealings with Ukraine – mediaKuleba also told CNN that he was "not aware" of any formal request for assistance from the FBI, concerning Trump's long-time attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Last month, federal agents executed a search warrant at the Manhattan home of Giuliani in connection with a long-running criminal investigation into his involvement with Ukraine in the latter years of Trump's presidency.

Kuleba said Ukraine would be "open to helping" any FBI request, as the country has "nothing to hide."

The minister added that he could not say if Giuliani acted criminally. But Kuleba said that "he was definitely playing politics and he put the situation at risk for Ukraine, and for the country's relationship with Washington."

"We did our best to avoid the trap and maintain that bipartisan support from the United States."

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko