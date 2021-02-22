The United States is a sufficiently independent country to act under any circumstances, the minister believes.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he is convinced that the United States can do more to end the war in Donbas even without joining the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, France, and the Russian Federation) format of talks, as well as put an end to Russia's occupation of Crimea.

Kuleba made the comment in an interview with the Pryamiy TV channel on February 22.

"Our goal is – and I won't be dishonest here – that the United States be even more pro-active in helping to counter Russia's aggression, and be more actively involved in transformation within Ukraine so that we could counter those who seek to drag the country back into the past," he said.

"We want a more pro-active involvement in the Donbas settlement. Now the United States is, so to speak, watching over the process, taking certain steps that are making an impact on it; but they are able to do more," the minister said.

"Even without becoming a member of the Normandy Four, more can be done, and it was very important for me to hear about Ukraine in President Biden's address at [the 2021 Virtual] Munich Security Conference that support for Ukraine's territorial integrity is vital for Europe, the United States, and the transatlantic unity. Therefore, they can do more, whether within the Normandy Four [format] or beyond it. The United States is a sufficiently independent country to act under any circumstances," he summed up.

U.S. position on Ukraine: Biden's statement

On February 19, U.S. President Joe Biden stressed the importance of upholding Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "Putin seeks to weaken European — the European project and our NATO Alliance. He wants to undermine the transatlantic unity and our resolve, because it's so much easier for the Kremlin to bully and threaten individual states than it is to negotiate with a strong and closely united transatlantic community," he said.

That is why standing up for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine remains a vital concern for Europe and the United States, Biden stressed.

"That's why addressing recklessness — Russian recklessness and hacking into computer networks, in the United States and across Europe and the world, has become critical to protecting our collective security," he added.

Author: UNIAN