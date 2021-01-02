Ukraine has particular hopes for the involvement of the OSCE in the work of the Crimean platform.

Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova (Dzheppar) has said Ann Linde, Sweden's Foreign Minister and the new OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, will pay her first foreign visit in her new capacity to Ukraine.

"We welcome the Swedish side's intention to focus its efforts on strengthening respect for the European security order and resolving conflicts in the OSCE area," she wrote on Facebook on January 1.

Read alsoPresident's Office names priorities in 2021"It is symbolic that Ann Linde plans to pay her first foreign visit in her new capacity to Ukraine. We are expecting her in Kyiv as early as this month. We hope that this visit will be an important occasion for the OSCE head to see the consequences of Russia's ongoing aggression and the temporary occupation by the Russian Federation of parts of Ukraine's territory," she added.

Dzhaparova noted that Ukraine has particular hopes for the involvement of the OSCE in the work of the Crimean platform. She added that during the visit it is planned to discuss in detail the practical aspects of its implementation.

"Sweden has traditionally supported Ukraine, being one of our greatest friends. Therefore, we look forward to close cooperation in this new format for our countries in 2021," she added.

