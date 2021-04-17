Russia's FSB officers detained Sosoniuk on April 16.

Russia has ordered Ukraine's consul in St. Petersburg Oleksandr Sosoniuk, who was detained by Russia's FSB Federal Security Service on Friday, to leave the country for allegedly receiving classified information.

That is according to the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement published on its website on April 17.

In particular, Ukraine's Charge d'Affaires in Russia Vasyl Pokotylo was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday over the "unlawful activities" of a consul of the Ukrainian Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

"The Russian side pointed out the inadmissibility of this kind of activity, which is incompatible with the status of a consular officer and detrimental to the security interests of the Russian Federation. It was announced that his stay in the territory of Russia is undesirable and it was recommended [that he] to leave its borders within 72 hours, starting from April 19, 2021," the statement said.

Background

Russia's FSB officers detained the consul of the Consulate General of Ukraine in St. Petersburg, Oleksandr Sosoniuk, on April 16, 2021.

The Federal Security Service claims that Sosoniuk allegedly tried to receive information of a classified nature contained in the databases of law enforcement agencies and the FSB.

Measures consistent with international law will be applied to the Ukrainian diplomat, the FSB said.

Press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said the ministry is determining the form of response to Sosoniuk's detention.

Translation: Olena Kotova