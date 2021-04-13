The date and location have been reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee Palace on April 16.

That's according to Le Figaro.

The two leaders will talk amid rising tensions around Ukraine in connection with the strengthening of the Russian military presence on its borders.

Read alsoNo plans to return occupied land by force – Ukraine NSDCThe presidents will meet during a working lunch, the report adds.

Background

Last week, France's Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Ponsins said the main idea of the upcoming meeting is for the two presidents to talk face to face.

Earlier, Zelensky's spokesperson Yulia Mendel commented on the recent conference call between the leaders of Germany, France, and Russia, saying no decisions on Ukraine could or would be made without Kyiv's participation.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko