Chief of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and the G20 ambassadors held a meeting in Kyiv on March 10.

From now on, consultations in this format will be held regularly, according to the President's Office press service.

Yermak noted the importance of observing the ceasefire in Donbas as a fundamental condition for progress in the negotiations in the Normandy and Minsk formats. To this end, additional measures will be discussed to strengthen control over the ceasefire, in particular within the security working group that's part of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement (Ukraine, OSCE, Russia).

Yermak also thanked Ukraine's partners from the Normandy Four – France and Germany – for their proposals and efforts toward achieving peace in Donbas. He said a conference call of the Normandy Four leaders' advisers would take place in the near future to discuss settlement progress.

According to Yermak, the president's team looks with great prospects at expanding diplomatic, political, and economic horizons of interaction with the G20 countries. He proposed that the parties look into the possibilities and new options for Ukraine's participation in various regional formats for greater integration with the neighboring European states, to establish joint work with neighbors in the Black Sea region at the highest level.

