On January 1, the United Kingdom took over the G7 presidency from the United States.

G7 Ambassadors have elaborated on the cooperation with Ukraine under the UK presidency.

"What will the G7 do under the UK presidency? As we have since 2015, we will continue to engage with the Ukrainian authorities, experts and civil society to support Ukraine in delivering reforms which boost economic development for the benefit of all Ukrainians," the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv wrote on Twitter on January 11, 2021.

Read alsoG7 envoys reaffirm interest in Ukraine's future prosperity"This will include improvement of the investment climate, promoting equitable development, eliminating corruption, and strengthening the rule of law and transparency. We will share our full list of priorities later this month – stay tuned!" reads the tweet.

Author: UNIAN