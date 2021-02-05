The diplomats stressed the need for making the country's anti-corruption institutions more resilient.

The Ambassadors of the G7 countries (the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, and Japan) in Ukraine during a meeting with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov have elaborated on the reforms they expect to be implemented in Ukraine.

"In their meeting with Dmytro Razumkov, G7 Ambassadors were encouraged by the Verkhovna Rada plans to support reform this year. They emphasised the importance of comprehensive judicial reform including High Council of Justice, as essential to Ukraine development," the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv said on Twitter on February 5, 2021.

Also, the diplomats stressed the need for making the country's anti-corruption institutions more resilient.

"They praised positive steps on reform of the Security Service of Ukraine, and looked forward to their completion and implementation, increasing Ukraine's resilience," reads the tweet.

Background

On February 4, 2021, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the G7 Ambassadors emphasized the need for a comprehensive judicial reform, including with the simultaneous reform of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualification Commission of Judges.

