The event is scheduled for July 7-8, 2021.

Ambassadors of the Group of Seven (the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, and Japan) say they expect international solidarity with Ukraine will be demonstrated at a reform conference in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"G7 Ambassadors were pleased to meet @LithuaniaMFA Amb [Ričardas] Degutis to discuss Ukraine Reform Conference. Looking forward to demonstrating int'l solidarity with Ukraine, celebrating Ukraine's reform progress & identifying actions for improvement (esp. rule of law & judiciary) in Vilnius in July," the UK presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv tweeted on May 25.

Read alsoNATO defense chiefs call on Ukraine to pursue reformUNIAN memo. The Ukraine Reform Conference is an annual international event dedicated to expert discussion of the progress of reforms in Ukraine.

Since 2017, the conference has brought together Ukrainian and international officials, top businessmen, representatives of the EU, NATO, G7 and civil society to summarize the annual results of the reform process in Ukraine and discuss further priority steps and prospects.

The previous three conferences were held in London (the UK), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Toronto (Canada).

The fourth conference scheduled for July 7-8, 2021, will be hosted by Vilnius, Lithuania.

