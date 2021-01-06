G7 diplomats emphasize that reforms are a crucial component of Ukraine's resilience to hybrid threats.

The Ambassadors of the Group of Seven (the United States, UK, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, and Japan) have reiterated their interest in Ukraine's future prosperity, stability and security.

That is according to the Twitter account of the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv.

Read alsoMinister Kuleba: Ukraine looks forward to "rock 'n' roll" from Biden's new administration"Why are the G7 Ambassadors seeking to support Ukraine and its reforms? Because reforms are a crucial component of Ukraine's development and its resilience to hybrid threats. They also underlie Ukraine's integration into international organizations," G7AmbReformUA tweeted on January 5.

"All G7 countries are interested in the future prosperity, stability, and security of Ukraine, and we all want Ukraine to succeed in its development as a modern, open and democratic European country," the diplomats added.

Author: UNIAN