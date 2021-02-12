The Kremlin is raising stakes, Ukraine officials stress.

The Ukrainian delegation at the OSCE high-level seminar on military doctrines has spoken about external threats to the European and national security of Ukraine, coming from Russia.

The delegation referred to the White Book bulletin recently published by the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Ukrainian-registered Apostrophe online media outlet reported February 12.

The meeting, held via videoconference, was chaired by the United States mission.

Read alsoPutin haunted by "health issues," Ukraine intelligence saysUkraine's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Igor Lossovskiy, said the intelligence Bulletin assesses regional and global trends, analyzes prospects for maintaining a "pro-Ukrainian" coalition, as well as Ukraine's role and place as a European democracy in many processes. It also explores opportunities for international cooperation of the intelligence agency as an important communication channel.

"The course chosen by Russian leadership to consolidate Russia's status as a global player and have the so-called 'Russian interests' internationally recognized is and will be the main source of threats to European and Ukrainian security in the coming years," the White Book says.

The forecast of Ukrainian intelligence analysts suggests that "the Kremlin will pursue the tactics of 'raising stakes' in military-political confrontation, manipulate the issues of European security (exaggerating own role in countering uncontrolled migration flows, terrorist and cyber attacks), and also fuel disintegration of Europe (by financing populists and radicals and provoking economic separatism in individual EU states).

At the same time, Moscow will undermine the institutional component of the European security architecture, trying to induce international community, primarily the EU countries, to "jointly" work out options for legitimizing the existing de facto balance of power. In order to ensure such developments, Russia will continue to impose phobias on European audiences, related to the deployment of the hi-end offensive weapons close to the EU borders.

Read alsoUkraine "embraces openness" with report on Russian hybrid warfareFollowing the meeting, Ukraine's Mission to the OSCE handed to other participating delegations the full text of its address with the key excerpts from the White Book bulletin.

Author: UNIAN