Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court in The Hague have announced the decision that there is every reason to probe into the war crimes committed by the Russian Federation in Crimea and Donbas.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Twitter.
"In 2015, Ukraine lodged a case with the International Criminal Court in The Hague regarding war crimes and crimes against humanity in eastern Ukraine and Crimea. Prosecutors studied the documents and today [they have] announced a historic decision: there is every reason to start an official investigation," Kuleba said on December 11.
He noted that "international justice is not quick, but inevitable." "The day will come when Russian criminals will certainly appear before the court," the foreign minister added.
