U.S. and British diplomats have called on the Ukrainian authorities to bring to justice those who are involved in the murder of activist Kateryna Handziuk.

"Today, we remember the dedication, will and remarkable courage of Kateryna Handziuk, a civil rights and anti-corruption activist who died two years ago today from injuries following an acid attack. We join those urging authorities to bring to justice both her attackers and those who called for the attacks," the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said on Twitter on November 4.

"Her memory is preserved in the growing acknowledgment that civil society is a critical part of any successful democracy," it said.

As reported by the British Embassy in Ukraine on Facebook, Ambassador Melinda Simmons also made a statement on the second anniversary of Handziuk's death.

"Today is the 2nd anniversary of #anticorruption activist Kateryna #Handziuk's death. I am visiting her home town of Kherson this week & will raise her case there, as I do in #Kyiv. We remember Kateryna and hope with her family & friends for justice to be served soon," the Ambassador wrote on Twitter on November 4.

Handziuk case

Kherson activist, advisor to the Mayor of Kherson and acting manager of affairs at Kherson City Council's executive committee Kateryna Handziuk, 33, on July 31, 2018, survived an acid attack. She suffered burns to more than 35% of her body and underwent 11 operations in Kyiv.

Handziuk died on November 4, 2018. The immediate cause of her death was a severed blood clot resulting from the acid attack.

In June 2019, five suspects involved in the execution of the crime were convicted.

Chairman of Kherson Regional Council Vladyslav Manger and his accomplice, Oleksiy Levin, who are accused of organizing and ordering the crime, were detained, they are in custody.

They are charged with offenses under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, and Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code (intentionally causing grievous bodily harm with signs of torment, resulting in a victim's death).

Author: UNIAN