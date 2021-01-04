She has recently published her "last post on Facebook," where she says that Ukrainians are invincible.

Former Acting Minister of Health in Ukraine Ulana Suprun has reportedly left the country for the United States.

Semen Gluzman, head of the Association of Psychiatrists of Ukraine, director of the Ukrainian-American Bureau for the Protection of Human Rights, shared this information with strana.ua.

"According to my information, Suprun has departed for the United States. It is not clear – it is for a while or for good. But if one looks at her 'preparatory work,' we can assume the second option," Gluzman said.

According to him, Suprun was appointed as acting head of the Ministry of Health on the initiative of the then President Petro Poroshenko.

"But she appeared in Ukraine for a reason. Poroshenko 'voluntarily' appointed her, which was confirmed by ex-Prosecutor General [Yuriy] Lutsenko in personal [communication] with me and by American diplomats. Consequently, one should look for those interested in her departure from Ukraine in the same environment," he added.

Ulana Suprun's career in Ukraine

Ulana Suprun was appointed as Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine, as well as acting Health Minister in July 2016. She held that post until August 29, 2019, after which a new government was formed and she and her deputies submitted a letter of resignation.

The Cabinet of Ministers on September 4, 2019, accepted Suprun's resignation.

After completing her work at the Health Ministry, Suprun continued her social healthcare-related activities and ran a Facebook page, where she gave health advice and debunked myths around diseases and their treatment methods.

She has recently published her "last post on Facebook," where she said that Ukrainians are invincible.

