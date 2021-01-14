The court rejected the Russian Federation's objection and recognized its jurisdiction to hear the case of Ukraine.

The Government of Ukraine will provide its position on the direct violations of human rights by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol during the consideration of the merits of the case by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

That's according to a comment by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine on the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights in favor of Ukraine.

Read alsoNo discussions with Russia on water supplies to Crimea – FM KulebaThe ministry stressed the court had rejected the Russian Federation's objection and recognized its jurisdiction to hear the case of Ukraine, as the events described in the application fall under the jurisdiction of the Government of the Russian Federation and must be examined on the merits.

"Now the European Court will proceed to considering the merits of the case and the Government of Ukraine will provide its position on the direct violations of human rights by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol," reads the comment.

It is also noted the court also joined the Crimean case with another Ukrainian application filed in 2018. It concerns violations of the rights of 71 Ukrainian citizens who were illegally detained or continue to be detained in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and in the territory of the Russian Federation (persecution of Crimean Tatars, members of the Muslim organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, persecution and imprisonment of Euromaidan activists, conviction of Ukrainian citizens for publications and comments on the Internet and others).

"This case is one of numerous cases against the Russian Federation filed by Ukraine in the European Court of Human Rights in connection with Russian aggression. Two of them (concerning eastern Ukraine and the abducted orphans) were joined in November last year by the European Court with the case of the Kingdom of the Netherlands v. Russia concerning the downing of the MH-17 flight in July 2014," reads the report.

Background

On January 14, 2021, in its decision in the case of Ukraine v. Russia (as regards Crimea) (application nos. 20958/14 and 38334/18) the European Court of Human Rights, by a majority, declared the application partly admissible.

The case concerns Ukraine's allegations of a pattern ("administrative practice") of violations of the European Convention on Human Rights by the Russian Federation in Crimea.

