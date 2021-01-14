Many Russians, the general believes, are well aware of what's happening and who unleashed an armed aggression against the neighboring country.

Russian leaders must be punished for all crimes committed against the civilian population and military personnel in Ukraine, says Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Speaking with Obozrevatel, Khomchak added that he believes that it's the authorities in the Kremlin authorities who are at war with Ukraine, not the entire Russian nation.

"For all crimes against the civilian population and military personnel in Ukraine, Russia must be held accountable," Khomchak said.

"For every home destroyed, for every life of our people, broken or lost," Khomchak said.

Read alsoFM Kuleba comments on Russia's behavior at talks on DonbasIn his opinion, there are many people living in Russia who are well aware of what is happening and who unleashed armed aggression against Ukraine.

"Many Russians keep in touch with Ukrainian relatives and not everyone hates our country, although the Kremlin is trying with all its might to inflame this hatred. There is no getting away from this," the general emphasized.

Author: UNIAN