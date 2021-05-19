The team aims to "provide tailored targeted assistance."

NATO is set to send to Ukraine a team of experts on countering hybrid threats.

That's according to Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, who is on a visit to Brussels.

In a tweet, Stefanishyna said she had discussed with NATO's Assistant Secretary General David van Weel a proposal to send to Ukraine counter-hybrid support team.

"We welcome this step," Stefanishyna wrote, adding that, being a "target of constant hybrid attacks," Ukraine is "highly interested in the exchange of expertise with NATO on effective response."

Countering hybrid aggression

On July 10, 2017, Ukraine and NATO launched a platform to counter hybrid warfare.

The Alliance is convinced that responding to hybrid threats is much more effective in general interaction with Ukraine.

For this year, NATO Allies and Ukraine have scheduled a command post exercise as part of the Platform, to study the experience in countering hybrid warfare. NATO is determined to support Ukraine in strengthening resilience against the backdrop of existing threats.

Reporting by Yevgeny Matyushenko