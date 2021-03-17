Relevant decree No. 101/2021 was signed on March 17.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Ihor Brusylo as Deputy Head of the President's Office.

Read alsoZelensky remains on top of presidential rating – pollAccording to the declaration published on the president's website, Brusylo served under the presidency of Petro Poroshenko as head of a division at the Presidential Administration's Main State Protocol and Ceremonial Department.

Since then, Brusylo has been responsible for preparing meetings, Zelensky's official receptions.

Speaking in an interview for lb.ua, Brusylo explained he had been engaged in protocol work since 2002 after graduating from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

