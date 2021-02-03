EU greets Zelensky's move to block TV channels over propaganda in Ukraine – envoy

An official stance will likely be announced during the prime minister's visit to Brussels on February 11.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Belgium, Representative of Ukraine to the European Union and European Atomic Energy Community Mykola Tochytskyi has said the European Union greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's move to block a number of TV channels over pro-Russian propaganda in Ukraine. "Already today, since the morning, and since yesterday evening, the European Commission and the External Action Service reacted very approvingly to yesterday's decision of the National Security and Defense Council on our sanctions. And there is already an unofficial reaction. However, I think we will hear an official reaction during the prime minister's visit to Brussels [to a meeting of the Association Council on February 11]," he said at a meeting of the Commission for coordination of the implementation of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, according to an UNIAN correspondent. Read also Pro-Russian Opposition Platform seeks Zelensky's impeachment over TV sanctions Sanctions against TV channels: What is known On February 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a National Security and Defense Council decision of February 2, 2021, to impose sanctions on Member of Parliament Taras Kozak and a number of TV channels Kozak owns, such as 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK.

After that, the channels were immediately disconnected from broadcasting.

Commenting on the decision, Zelensky said he strongly supports the freedom of speech, but not propaganda financed by the aggressor country. Author: UNIAN

