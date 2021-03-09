Zelensky says Ukraine is at the forefront of the fight against propaganda.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the Center for Countering Disinformation will be launched in the near future.

"Further tasks of the government and public are to understand the threats to information security and find ways to counter them today. Today Ukraine is at the forefront, in particular, at the forefront of the fight against propaganda," Zelensky said, addressing an all-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Culture, media, tourism" in Kyiv Tuesday, March 9, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Read alsoFacebook blocks Russian articles spreading false claim of "Ukrainian nationalists' arrest"Zelensky recalled his initiative before the UN to create a Center for Countering Disinformation in Ukraine.

"It will be launched in the near future and should become an international hub for countering disinformation and tackling propaganda throughout the world," the president said.

However, according to Zelensky, not a single Center would be able to alone cope with the "multibillion-dollar budget, in particular, that of the Kremlin."

Background

On September 23, 2020, during a speech at the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to initiate the creation in Kyiv of the headquarters of an international office to counter disinformation and propaganda.

Reporting by UNIAN