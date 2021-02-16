He has been part of Russia's psyops targeting Ukraine, security operatives say.

The Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU, says it has put forward criminal charges against Anatoliy Shariy, a fringe blogger and novice politician.

Investigators say his activity has been the detriment of Ukraine's national security in the media domain, as per the SBU press service.

"There is reason to believe that Anatoly Shariy acted on the orders of foreign structures," the statement says, elaborating that the blogger has in fact been handled by the Russian government.

The charges have been pressed under the two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – Part 1 of Art. 111 (High treason) and Part 1 of Art. 161 (Violation of equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability, or other grounds).

Read alsoTV channels under sanctions were indirectly financed by Russia – culture minister"The evidence has been backed by a number of expert studies, which established that Shariy's interviews and addresses hold facts of his subversive activity against Ukraine," the SBU said.

According to law enforcement operatives, since 2012, through social networks, online media, and Russian television channels, Shariy has been assisting the Russian government and affiliated non-government actors in carrying out psyops against Ukraine.

"The propagandist was engaged in compromising Ukraine government policies, deliberately and purposefully circulating manipulative, distorted information on government initiatives and developments in the country's east [Donbas]," the SBU said.

The investigation is underway to gather evidence on other persons who could be complicit in the crimes in question.

Author: UNIAN