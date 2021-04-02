The newly-established center will be presented to foreign diplomats, as well as experts and media figures on April 6.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has appointed Polina Lysenko head of the Disinformation Countering Center.

The corresponding decree No. 137/2021 was posted on the official website of the head of state April 2.

The Center was created by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of March 11, 2021, put into effect by Presidential Decree No. 106/2021 of March 19.

"Announcing the start of its work, Zelensky noted that in the future it should become an international hub for countering disinformation and propaganda around the world," the statement said.

According to the newly appointed leader, the new body was created to counter threats to national security and national interests of Ukraine in the information field, to combat propaganda, destructive disinformation influences and campaigns, and to prevent manipulation of public opinion.

On Tuesday, April 6, the Center will be presented to foreign diplomats, as well as experts and media figures.

Polina Lysenko: What's known

Polina Lysenko in 2015 received a master's degree from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (Master of Laws), continuing her studies as a post-grad until 2019 to become a candidate of legal sciences.

From 2013 to 2015, she worked as a junior lawyer in a private law firm.

From April 2015 to September 2019, she was an aide to the first deputy director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Until March 2020, she led the Department of International Legal Cooperation and Asset Recovery at the Office of the Prosecutor General. She also worked as a project manager for the development of the judiciary and international cooperation at the Office of Simple Solutions and Results.

She has received a commendation from the Director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation for the joint operation with the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Since September 2020 she had worked as Director of the Information Policy and Public Relations Department at JSC Ukrzaliznytsia state-owned railway operator

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko