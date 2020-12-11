The platform for countering hybrid warfare strengthens Ukraine's resilience against such type of threats.

NATO Allies and Ukraine in 2021 will conduct joint command and staff exercises as part of a platform for sharing the experience in countering hybrid warfare.

During an online conference, Director of NATO's Information and Documentation Center in Ukraine Vineta Kleine said the Alliance had been strengthening Ukraine's resilience in response to disinformation campaigns, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

"The established NATO-Ukraine platform on countering hybrid warfare strengthens Ukraine's resilience against hybrid warfare. And the platform promotes joint projects between allies and NATO and Ukraine on such topics as crisis management, strategic communications and building resilience," Kleine said.

Read alsoUkraine ready to boost contributions to NATO operations – defense minister"Next year we plan to conduct a significant multinational tabletop exercise 'Coherent resilience'," she added.

Drills to deter hybrid warfare

On July 10, 2017, Ukraine and NATO launched a platform to counter hybrid warfare.

The Alliance is convinced that responding to hybrid threats is much more effective in general interaction with Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN