The sides discussed Constitutional Court decisions in Ukraine.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell stresses the importance of the judicial reform in Ukraine.

He announced this at a joint press conference with European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Várhelyi and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after an EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting on February 11, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"If I had to choose just one, not three, just one, I would point out to the judiciary reform. This is the mother of all reforms," he said when asked to comment on the three most important reforms he expects from Ukraine.

Read alsoForeign minister comments on EP's calls to step up anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine

"You cannot pretend to have rule of law, human rights, whatever you want, without an independent and efficient judiciary system. This is the core of a democratic country: separation of powers and an independent judiciary. Without this, it is difficult to try to fight against corruption or whatever," he said.

He also said that he discussed Constitutional Court decisions in Ukraine with Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal.

"I think that it is clear that there are three main reasons to work in order to build an efficient and independent judiciary. This is a fundamental element of a well-functioning democracy; this is the most important tool against corruption; and it is not a condition that we, the European Union, put on the table. It is something that Ukrainian people need and ask for. Even if the European Union did not exist, this should be an important objective for the Ukrainian society, to build an independent and efficient judiciary. I know how difficult it is, but it is a must," he said.

In turn, Várhelyi listed three reforms that he expects from Ukraine this year: judicial reform, anti-corruption, and economic ones.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN