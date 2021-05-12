Khomchak said the introduction of a joint forces command of the defense forces and military operations is the main direction of the army's development.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak has named five strategic goals for reforming and developing the army.

During the All-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Country Security" in the capital city of Kyiv, he said the goals were included in the draft Strategic Defense Bulletin.

"Our plans for the further development and reform of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are based on the result of the defense review of Ukraine's National Security Strategy. These reform measures take into account the best practices and approaches of NATO member states," the official said, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Khomchak said the introduction of a joint forces command of the defense forces and military operations is the main direction of the army's development.

"By the end of this year, we expect that all military authorities will acquire full operational capabilities in new organizational structures," he said.

Five strategic goals of Ukraine's Armed Forces include:

Introducing a joint forces command of the defense forces and military operations;

Professional and motivated personnel of the defense forces and the military reserve;

Providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with advanced military equipment;

Developed military infrastructure, unified logistics; and

Achieving integrated operational capabilities of the defense forces.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila