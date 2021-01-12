As for the rest of the Ukrainians who ask the Foreign Ministry to assist in traveling to the event, they will attend it exclusively as individuals.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said Ambassador to the United States Volodymyr Yelchenko will officially represent Ukraine at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on January 20.

During a morning TV show "Snidanok z 1+1" on January 12, the minister said Yelchenko was the only person from Ukraine who had received an official invitation. As for the rest of the Ukrainians who ask the Foreign Ministry to assist in traveling to the event, they will attend it exclusively as individuals, as reported by the Ukrainian TSN TV news service.

Read alsoMinister Kuleba: Ukraine looks forward to "rock 'n' roll" from Biden's new administrationIn addition, the inaugural committee informed all foreign diplomatic missions in Washington by note that no changes were expected regarding the level of participation.

Biden's inauguration

On January 7, both houses of the U.S. Congress completed the electoral college vote count and confirmed Biden's victory in the presidential election. In turn, incumbent President Donald Trump promised an orderly transfer of power to Biden.

Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

The U.S. Democratic Party will control both houses of the Congress after Biden's inauguration.

