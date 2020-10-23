After that, the ministry will plan a meeting of foreign ministers.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said the preparations for the meeting of advisors to the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France) leaders are underway.

"Now we are actively working on preparing a meeting of advisors. Then we will plan a meeting of [foreign] ministers followed by a summit directly between our leaders," he told journalists on Friday, answering a question from an UNIAN correspondent.

Kuleba also assured the work in this direction does not stop.

"Despite the absence of headlines and bright news, I assure you this work is carried out daily. Just yesterday I held, let's say, another meeting on certain positional issues that will be discussed by the advisors to the Normandy Four leaders," the minister added.

On August 22, Zelensky said advisers to the Normandy Four leaders were originally scheduled to meet on August 28, to be followed by a foreign ministers' meeting and a new summit. The countries were to be represented by Deputy Head of Russia's presidential administration Dmitry Kozak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak, aide to the German Chancellor for foreign policy Jan Haecker, and adviser to the French President Emmanuel Bonne.

On August 25, it became known that the meeting had been postponed.

On September 9, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed Kozak's participation in the Normandy Four advisers' meeting.

On September 11, the advisers met in Berlin, the Ukrainian side was represented by Yermak and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov.

Author: UNIAN